TV heartthrob Vivian Dsena is currently seen in Salman Khan’s controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 18. While the actor has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs with his stint on the show, there was also a time when his personal life had bagged several headlines. Vivian was earlier married to TV actress Vahbiz Dorabjee, but the duo separated after four years of marriage. However, their divorce turned out to be an ugly affair and took years of a court case to be finalized.

Vivian Dsena And Vahbiz Dorabjee’s Relationship Timeline

The duo met on the sets of the hit TV show Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani, wherein Vivian Dsena was seen as the main lead. He fell in love with Vahbiz Dorabjee who had a supporting role on the show. The couple soon tied the knot in 2013. However, they shocked their fans when it was announced that they were heading for separation in the year 2016. However, their divorce was finally finalized in 2021.

Vivian Dsena And Vahbiz Dorabjee’s Divorce Was A Tumultuous Affair

According to a news report in Bollywood Shaadis, Vivian Dsena, and Vahbiz Dorabjee’s separation was an ugly affair since the latter reportedly demanded an alimony of around 2 crores. In a throwback interview with HT Cafe, Dorabjee had spoken on the issue, saying, “A wife can rightfully ask for 20% of her husband’s wealth, but I don’t want to comment on what I have asked for or what he wants. I am surprised at these kinds of reactions as if this is the first celebrity couple to divorce. Why are people so astonished about alimony?”

Furthermore, the actress also responded to those who had questioned her for the reports of demanding alimony from Vivian Dsena, which had stretched their divorce in court for some years. Vahbiz Dorabjee said, “It’s not like I have arbitrarily asked for anything, it is the court that decides what is right and what is not right. The court will do justice. Secondly, if the court case has been pending for three years, there must be a big reason behind it. Isn’t it? Has that thought crossed anyone’s mind? The thing is that people made their own assumptions regarding our divorce. Why be unfair to one party? Many are of the opinion that why is she asking for money when she is from a well-to-do family? Let me clarify, it is not about the money, it is about justice, and the court will decide.”

The report furthermore stated that one of the reasons behind their divorce was Vahbiz Dorabjee being possessive of Vivian Dsena when they were married and also being allegedly insecure about him being more successful. But the actress had rubbished this by saying that she was instead her ex-husband’s pillar of support and was, in fact, proud of him doing better than her professionally. Well, after that, Vivian found love again in Egypt-based media professional Nouran Aly with whom he also has a daughter.

