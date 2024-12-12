Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Deepti Sadhwani has left everyone surprised by showcasing her drastic transformation on social media. Ever since she dropped the transformation journey on her Instagram, her followers have been going gaga and praising her commitment and hard work. Talking about the same, the actress recently opened up about the plan she followed to lose over 15 kg. Keep reading to know the detailed story!

Last week, Deepti took to her Instagram handle and shared a body transformation reel, which showed the efforts she took to go from 75 kg to 58 kg. Needless to say, the video is inspiring as hell and leaves you with the feeling of being the best version of yourself. In a caption, she wrote, “It’s not about perfection—it’s about progress! From 75 to 58 kgs, this journey taught me resilience, balance, and self-love. Your journey starts today.”

Deepti Sadhwani talked with ETimes about losing 17 kg in just six months. She said, “It wasn’t easy. There were days I wanted to give up, but I reminded myself that every small step matters. Progress was slow but steady, and that’s where the magic lies… I eliminated sugar, processed foods, and preservatives while adopting a gluten-free diet. Intermittent fasting, strictly 16 hours a day, became my mantra, along with mindful calorie tracking. My approach was rooted in balance, even allowing for the occasional cheat day.”

Apart from maintaining a discipline of diet and intermittent fasting, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress also incorporated different workouts into her daily routine without pushing herself to do intense exercise.

Deepti Sadhwani continued, “I incorporated aerial yoga, boxing, and swimming into my regimen, emphasizing consistency over intensity. This diverse approach not only transformed my physique but also boosted my mental clarity and energy… What kept me going was the vision of becoming the best version of myself — not just for the looks but for my health and happiness.”

Meanwhile, the actress played Cherry, a GPL commentator, in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She has also been part of music videos like Faazilpuria’s Lala Lori and Meet Bros’ Butterfly Waale.

