The Kartik Aaryan starrer horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marked one of the biggest releases this year. The ensemble cast and the legacy value of the film worked in its favor and it turned out to be a box office hit. Now, according to the latest development, the film is all set to be released on the OTT streaming platform.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Plot

The plot of the film revolved around Rooh Baba (Kartik Aaryan) a streetsmart con-artist who gets embroiled into the macabre legend of Rakhtghat, a kingdom in West Bengal which is said to be haunted by the spirit of iManjulika.

However, things turn further topsy-turvy, spooky and also leading to some comedy of errors when it turns out that there might be two evil spirits plaguing the village of Rakhtghat. The suspicion goes to the mysterious women, Malika (Vidya Balan) and Mandira (Madhuri Dixit). It is how Rooh Baba solves the mystery of Manjulika’s evil spirit which also might have a connection with his past life forms the main crux of the story.

When And Where To Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Online?

After being a box office success and obtaining the plus verdict at the box office, the Karik Aaryan starrer is now all set to be released on the OTT streaming platform. According to a news report in Filmibeat, the movie will reportedly be released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. The movie will be released on December 27, 2024 in the platform. So for those, who missed out on catching the film in the theatre, can now experience it on OTT soon. The film has till now earned more than 420 crore worldwide at the box office.

About The Film

Apart from Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Tripti Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Anees Bazmee. It marked the comeback of Vidya in the franchise after the OG 2007 film.

A Look At The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer

