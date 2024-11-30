Madhuri Dixit is a diva and one of the most gorgeous actresses in the Indian film industry. She has been winning hearts with her beauty, acting prowess, and grace. The actress enjoys great stardom in the industry, but the journey was not easy for her. She once revealed being body-shamed in the industry in the early days. Scroll below for the deets.

Madhuri made her acting debut in 1984’s Abodh. The actress got her breakthrough with the action drama Tezaab. She then appeared in commercially successful movies, including Dil, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and more. After Beta, she became popular as Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl because of the iconic song and her sensuous performance in it opposite Anil Kapoor. She has received many accolades in her career, including a few awards.

Before becoming Bollywood’s It Girl, Madhuri Dixit was also a victim of the film industry’s biased and unfair beauty standards. In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress once opened up about getting skinny-shamed in the industry before Tezaab happened.

The actress recalled, “During my time… they thought I was too skinny to begin with. Yeh heroine, isko thoda mota karo, they used to say. I don’t think that that’s an issue now.” However, she clarified that they did not say anything to her face. She explained, “Never on my face. At the most, they would say bahot dubli hai, she is very skinny but I overcame that and then Tezaab happened and then it didn’t matter if I was skinny to them, everyone was fine then.”

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most accomplished actresses in the industry. She was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honor in the country. She continues to mesmerize us with her grace even now and has been the crush of various actors.

On the professional front, Madhuri recently appeared in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, and Triptii Dimri. The film has been a box office success despite clashing with the star-studded Singham Again.

