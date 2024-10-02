Exclusive: Stree 2 Actor Aparshakti Khurrana Gives An Exciting Update About Jubilee 2

Aparshakti Khurana has been enjoying the success of Stree 2’s 600+ crore at the box office. The film has turned into the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year 2024. In an exclusive chat with Koimoi, the actor talked about doing a comedy film with his brother Ayushmann Khurrana.

While this film starring two brothers is still being manifested and might take some time, rumors suggest that Aparshakti will join Ayushmann’s next film as Bittu. The actor, who has been a part of the horror-comedy Universe, will join his brother Ayushmann Khurrana who enters the Universe with the next film tentatively titled Vampires Of Vijaynagar!

However, while nothing has been confirmed yet about Aparshakti’s role in the next film of the Universe, what we can confirm is another sequel that stars Aparshakti as one of his most loved characters. Scroll down to read what Aparshakti Khurana exclusively revealed about a much-awaited sequel.

Will Madan Kumar Be Back?

Talking to Koimoi about his upcoming projects, Aparshakti Khurana, on our insistence, talked about the status of Jubilee 2, and we can excitedly confirm that the much-loved web series is already working on its sequel. Talking about Jubilee 2, the Stree 2 actor confirmed, “Likha to jaa raha hai. Lekin baaki cheezein ab Vikram Sir par hain. But haan, likha to jaa raha hai.”

Aparshakti Khurana played Madan Kumar in the much-loved web series Jubilee, which was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. It was one of the most viewed, most awarded, and most talked about web series of 2023. Starring Aparshakti Khurana as the lead actor, the web series also starred Wamiqa Gabbi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shweta Basu Prasad, Siddhant Gupta, and Nandish Sandhu.

The web series presented a poetic world of Hindi Cinema, taking us back to the partition era. It wove a tale around Hindi Cinema, Film Studios, and the film Industry of that age. The audiences have been waiting for a sequel to the much-loved web series, and now Aparshakti’s unofficial hint makes us more excited for the same!

