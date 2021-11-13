Kangana Ranaut Promises To Return Padma Shri If Proven Wrong About Her Controversial 'Bheek' Remark: "Jo Chor Hain Unki Toh Jalegi, Koi Bujha Nahi Sakta"

Controversy queen, Kangana Ranaut recently made headlines for making controversial comments regarding India’s freedom struggle during 1947. This resulted in riots happening outside her house where demands were made to take her Padma Shri back.

Now the actress has come forward to defend herself after being slammed for the freedom remark she gave. The actress also claimed to return her Padma Shri if anyone could inform her about which war took place in 1947.

For the unaware, Kangana Ranaut had made a statement that India attained freedom in 2014 when the Narendra Modi-led government came to power and that the country’s independence in 1947 as “bheek”.

Recently Kangana Ranaut took it to her Instagram stories, where she shared some information from a book “just to set the records straight”. She wrote, “Everything is very clearly mentioned in the same interview 1857 first collective fight for freedom… along with sacrifice of greats like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji. 1857 I know but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also… please help me with this.”

The actress also wrote, “I have worked in a feature film of a martyr Rani Laxmi Bai… extensively researched on the first fight of freedom 1857… nationalism rose so did right wing … but why it died a sudden death? and why Gandhi let Bhagat Singh die … why Neta Bose was killed and never got Gandhi ji’s support? why line of partition was drawn by a white man… ?instead of celebrating freedom why Indians killed each other some of the answers I am seeking please help me find answers.”

The actress claims that she is ready to face the consequences by saying, “As far as Aazadi in 2014 concerned I specifically said physical Aazadi we may have but consciousness and conscience of India was set free in 2014… a dead civilisation came alive and fluttered its wing and now roaring and soaring high … today for the first time … people can’t shame us for not speaking English or coming from small towns or using made in India products… everything is articulate and clear in the same interview… lekin jo chor hain unki toh jalegi … koi bujha nahi sakta (those who have a guilty conscience will feel the burn, nothing can be done about it) … Jai Hind.”

Meanwhile, it is noted that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has registered an application to Mumbai Police, where they have demanded a case against Kangana Ranaut for her “seditious and inflammatory” comments. Politicians including BJP MP Varun Gandhi have come forward to react with outrage at her comments

