Rockstar recently completed a decade and the team behind the massive project had a reunion via video call. AR Rahman, Ranbir Kapoor was joined by director Imtiaz Ali and lyricist Irshad Kamil to discuss the film’s soundtrack. The team opened up about some interesting facts about the film but a revelation about Rishi Kapoor playing a big role in creating the film’s music grabbed many eyeballs. Rahman even revealed because of the Bobby stars feedback ‘Nadaan Parinde’ was created.

The film follows the life of Jordan whose heartbreak helps him reach the goal but it also leads him to self-destruction. Other than Ranbir, the cast includes, Sanjana Sanghi, Nargis Fakhri, Kumud Mishra and Shammi Kapoor.

During the reunion, AR Rahman remembered the time when he was in Kashmir with Imtiaz Ali and Ranbir Kapoor for the shooting of Rockstar. The musician asked everyone about their views on the film’s music, although everyone was impressed, but the director told him that Rishi Kapoor isn’t happy about it. Interesting, Rahman wasn’t surprised by his comments and told, “I expected this, and I knew why also because everything was so complicated.” Later, Imtiaz said that the veteran star didn’t understand anything.

Immediately, AR Rahman asked Imtiaz Ali to halt the production of Rockstar as he went back to the drawing board and created ‘Nadaan Parinde.’ He said, “It was very important to get that comment, which changed my outlook towards this song,” and claimed that the song has a spiritual quality to it, he said, “It could be like our own self coming back to us.”

Ranbir Kapoor added, “I think every audience member has taken their own meaning to the song. There’s a personal connection for everyone.”

The Rockstar fame further recalled that ‘Nadaan Parinde’ was shot during the last schedule in Hyderabad, and he improvised his performance. The song was re-recorded with Mohit Chauhan and the version we heard in the film is altered from the one on the album.

