Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Continues To Be In News Due To Pregnancy Rumours; Netizen Says, "She Is Hiding Her Belly"

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya was papped yesterday while leaving the city at the airport. A video of them entering the departure gate of the Mumbai airport was shared online and netizens were quick to notice strange behaviour with the actress.

Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan was seen in a blue hoodie and jeans with a black face mask. He also had a tilak on his forehead. Aishwarya, on the other hand, walked behind him and held her daughter close to her as the paparazzi present at the airport clicked them.

Advertisement

As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was dressed in black from head-to-toe and carried a handbag on her arm, netizens pointed out that the actress is hiding her baby bump. Aaradhya was seen wearing a pink sweatshirt with black pants and carrying a pink backpack. Abhishek also stopped to show their travel documents to the CISF personal at the terminal entrance. It seems the Bachchan family to spend a vacation days before Aaradhya’s tenth birthday on November 16. However, it is not yet known where they are travelling.

Take a look at the video below:

A user commented, “She also hiding her belly, becoz she is pregnant.” Rumours of Aishwarya being pregnant with her second child have been doing the rounds on social media for a while now. It all started when she was spotted exiting the private airport in Mumbai along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan recently.

We are really excited for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan if these rumours happen to be true. Aaradhya will soon be getting a sibling!

Must Read: KBC 13: Kapil Sharma Makes Fun Of Sonu Sood’s IT Raid, “Mere Paas Income Tax Waalo Ka Number Hai, Du Kya?”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube