Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and actor-comedian Kapil Sharma recently arrived on the famous quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is having its 13th instalment this year, along with the long time host, Amitabh Bachchan. The show turned out to be a jolly ride with the comedian on board.

Advertisement

The two had graced the show to play for a Sood Charity Foundation the actor built to support the needy.

Advertisement

During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan asks both Sonu Sood and Kapil Sharma to mimic some of his scenes. Replying to this, the comedian jokes about how Sood might look like Big B, but he is nowhere close to it. He’d rather be the 1000th copy of actor Shatrughan Sinha. After that we see a small duet where Kapil was playing Sinha and Sood recreated the iconic ‘Vijay Deenanth Chauhan’ from the legendary film Agneepath.

After the skit, Kapil Sharma continued his acting and poked fun at Sood Sood by saying, “Waah, waah, waah. Humne tumse tumhara naam poocha, tumne poore jile ka naam bata diya (I asked you for your name, you revealed the whole district’s name.)”

Sood tried to repay the favour by not saying the planned dialogue by Kapil which ended up with the comedian giving up. But it was not late when he made his comeback when Sood recreated the dialogue “Mere paas gaadi hai, paisa hai, bank balance hai, tumhare paas kya hai?” from the movie Deewar.

In response, Kapil took a jab at the ‘Happy New Year’ actor by saying, “Mere paas income tax waalo ka number hai, du kya (I have the number of income tax team’s number. Should I give you?),” pointing towards the Income Tax raid that happened at Sood’s house.

In the same episode, we also see Kapil Showing Big B one of his Instagram posts, which had a comment from actor Ranveer Singh which read, “Gangster”. Reacting to that, Kapil said, “Bol bhi kaun raha hai, jisne khud itna bada daaka daala hai (Look who’s talking, the one who himself has stolen such a big thing)”. Here the comedian was referring to actress Deepika Padukone on whom he had a crush. The reply left both Sood and Bachchan in splits.

The show climaxed with the two actors winning a sum of Rs 25 lakh which they would donate to the planned Sood Charity Foundation under which Sonu Sood is building a hospital that will give out free medication to the needy.

For more updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Fame Munmun Dutta Looks Super S*xy In Her Latest Transformation Pic; Netizen Reacts, “I Am Like Jetha Always Fall In Love With You”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube