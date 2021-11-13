Television star Gurmeet Choudhary has lately been keeping in touch with his fans through his entertaining pics and videos on social media. He had previously ventured into the film industry, starring in popular films like Khamoshiyan and Wajah Tum Ho. In a recent interaction, the actor revealed that he was once threatened by a filmmaker when he rejected a script he was offered.

The Ramayan actor is not just famous for playing the lead role in television serials but also for his appearance on reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. In a previous interaction, the actor had expressed his wish to dive further into the film industry and play a hero in a movie. He wants to be a superstar and showcase more of his acting skills to the audience.

In his most recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, actor Gurmeet Chaudhary revealed that he had once attended a narration that ended on a very bitter note. A director had threatened to end his career when he rejected the project.

Gurmeet said, “Jab main filmo mein aa gaya toh ek ache director the, bade director the, aur unhone ghar pe bhulaya aur mujhe naration diya. Nayi film, samaj nahi aayi. Aaj ke time pe aisa hota hai ki aapko nahi film samaj aayi aur aap mana kar sakte hai aur bol sakte hai. Maine jab mana kiya toh unhone kaha ke main tujhe koi film karne nahi dunga”

Gurmeet Chaudhary further elaborated on the shocking conversation and said, “Mujhe jatka laga ke ye kya! Ye toh hota hai na ke actor script padta hai aur aapko lagta hai ke yaar, aap karo ya nahi karoge. But mujhe ye bola gaya aur unhone mujhe khade hoke bola ke kabhi kaam karne nahi dunga. ‘Tumne meri film kaise mana ki, tujhe kya lagta hai, meri film gandi hai…’”.

