Salman Khan’s fitness fixation is well-known, but the superstar says the example of Dharmendra had inspired him to adopt his fitness regime.

Advertisement

He makes this revelation in the picture-based quiz show, ‘The Big Picture’, hosted by Ranveer Singh. He is joined by his ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ co-stars Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana.

Advertisement

During the conversation with Ranveer, Salman Khan confesses that the shredded bodies of younger actors made him work hard to maintain himself even at the age of 56. He then opens up about his inspiration behind body-building, saying: “I have always followed Dharamji. He has this innocence on his face. He is a good-looking man with vulnerabilities and a good physique.”

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also talks about his hard work in the initial years of his career. “I used to do three shifts at the start of my career and I always used to pray that my shoot location should be far away so that I could sleep for half-an-hour in the car,” he says. “When I used to reach home after my day’s work, I used to find everyone sleeping.”

‘The Big Picture’ airs on Colors.

Meanwhile, Drama never ceases to stop in the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house. The current season of the reality show has surpassed all levels of fights, drama and mind games.

Last week, during the captaincy task in ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Umar and Simba were battling it out being in the opposite teams. The two got into a verbal spat and Umar started abusing Simba, this soon turned into a heated argument. Simba pushed Umar into the swimming pool and threw a basket at him while passing some problematic remarks against Umar.

The followers of the show were eagerly waiting for ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode anticipating the show host Salman Khan to give an earful to Simba for his behaviour. But to their dismay, Salman categorically ignored Simba’s actions and went on to talk about less important things for the round up. Many users took to social media to express their anger and demanded Salman’s resignation as the show host.

Must Read: Pushpa: Anasuya Bharadwaj’s First Look Receives Mixed Response

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube