Directed by Sukumar, Allu Arjun’s pan-India movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is one of the most anticipated movies in recent times. With a rustic, rural backdrop, the makers had managed to establish a decent buzz around the movie.

The makers unveiled the first look poster of actress Anasuya Bharadwaj on Wednesday, which has left the fans and followers in splits. While Anasuya’s unrecognisable look goes viral, it seems like most of the movie fans have not approved of this look.

Introduced as ‘Dakshayini’, Anasuya’s introductory poster is termed as ‘savorless’ by movie fans.

The first look poster of Anasuya Bharadwaj features her in a primitive avatar. Though the team seems to have put their efforts together for this look, it only looks like a cobbled-together pose. Anasuya is seen wearing heavy golden jewels, as she chews paan, and a nutcracker in her hands.

Her intense look makes the actress unrecognisable, which is not well-received by the Telugu audience. Well, in contrast to these reviews, the makers believe Anasuya’s role in the movie ‘Pushpa’ will fetch her praise.

Pushpa’s story is based on real-life incidents from the remote parts of Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district. The story is said to revolve around the red sandalwood smugglers in the Seshachalam hills of the region.

Directed by Sukumar, the film will see Allu Arjun playing the role of a sandalwood smuggler named Pushpa Raj, who is paired up with Rashmika Mandanna.

‘Pushpa‘ is a two-part movie and is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

