Taarak Metha Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved sitcoms amongst the fans out there. Well, the show’s most adored character is Babita Ji which is played by the gorgeous Munmun Dutta. Recently, the actress shared images from the gym on her social media handles and spoke about how she undertook a fitness journey and is slowly achieving the results she had hoped for.

Let’s check out how the actress gets candid about her fitness journey!

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Munmum Dutta shared a post in which she was hitting the gym while wearing a pink tank top and black leggings with hair tied up in a messy bun.

In the post, Munmum Dutta revealed her fit body through her mirror selfie. The actress spoke about her physical health journey and captioned the post as, “Collaborated with @itsallaboutjourney on their Reincarnation 30 program and got super motivated. Followed a particular diet along with regular exercise, and felt and saw the changes in my body. Good part was, finally after not working out for almost 4 months, I got back into the habit of working out regularly again. Looking and feeling the change, I am back to my original self of working out whenever possible even in my busy schedule. Long way to go to achieve the perfect body but I am on track and motivated to do so. It’s going to be a journey and I am looking forward to it.”

Check out the post below:

Once the post hit social media, Munmun’s fans couldn’t help but shower the comment section with praises. One social media user wrote, “Before or after but I am like jetha always fall in love with you,” while another one said, “Beauty you.” Another Instagrammer wrote, “Looking very nice,” while the other one wrote, “Wow so fit.”

Recently, Munmun Dutta was all over the news headlines for her apparent romantic link up with co-star Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, both actors had refuted such reports.

