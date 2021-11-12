Sonalika Joshi is one of the well-known actresses in the television industry. She is well known for her role as Madhavi Bhide’ in India’s longest-running Sitcom TV serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress has happy news to share with her fans.

Joshi is quite active on social media. The actress has been sharing glimpses from her life with her fans on Instagram. Often her posts include her family members and BTS pictures from the popular show. Now the actress has reached a new milestone on the photo-sharing app.

Sonalika Joshi has crossed 500 K followers on Instagram, and the overjoyed TMKOC actress took to her social media account to thank her fans in a special way. Dressed up in a yellow suit with heavy jewellery, Sonalika danced to Rekha’s popular number from Umrao Jaan ‘In Ankhon Ki Masti’.

Needless to say, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sonalika Joshi looked radiant in the outfit and made a high bun. She shared a video with a caption that read, “So very THANKFUL, incredibly GRATEFUL,unbelievably BLESSED.” She added, “500 K ki khushi. Thank you so much for your love.” Take a look at the video below:

Soon after Sonalika Joshi shared the post news on Instagram, the post was inundated with congratulatory messages. One user wrote, “You are SO beautiful,” while another user commented, “Many more to come.”

Sonalika’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Sunayana Fozdar (Anjali Mehta) and Ambika Ranjan (Komal Hathi) congratulated her and dropped adorable emojis.

So what do you think about Sonalika Joshi’s dance to Rekha’s ‘In Ankhon Ki Masti’? Let us know in the comments.

