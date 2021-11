Bigg Boss 15 is witnessing some controversial moments every single day. Many still can’t come to terms with Afsana Khan lifting a knife during a spat with Shamita Shetty. On the other hand, the internet is in disbelief over Vishal Kotian’s remark ‘bada haath mara hai’ on Raqesh Bapat. Here’s what Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda has to say about it all.

For the unversed, Vishal could be seen behaving like a drunkard with other VIP members, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz. During the mimicry, he ended up making a statement that said, “Bohot bada haath maara hai apne bhai ne. Seedha woh Shilpa Shetty jo hai na, uski behen ko pata liya hai. Ab kya hai ki uske dum pe yeh show se woh show, woh show se yeh show karta rehta hai, uska chalta rahega.”

Previously, Raqesh Bapat’s ex-wife Ridhi Dogra has shared a strong reaction to the statement. Now, Shamita Shetty’s mother Sunanda is slamming Vishal Kotian for making such a cheap remark on someone who he calls his sister!

Sunanda took to Twitter and shared, “Vishal Kotian usual best bitching at Shamita – he calls Akka (sister)& drags her family most untrustworthy…simply not done.”

Another tweet of hers read, “Vishal’s footage was Shameful & distasteful but the gang sitting n laughing was disgraceful -shamz heard frm Rajeev Raq Neha-was Eyeopener-Karma Stay blessed/protected.”

Meanwhile, many Bigg Boss 15 viewers even slammed Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash over laughing at the loose remark made by Vishal Kotian. Netizens along with Shamita Shetty fans even ended up demanding Vishal’s removal from the show.

Let’s see if Salman Khan ends up addressing this issue during Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar!

