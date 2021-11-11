Even though the 15th season of Bigg Boss is not much of a hit, it has been stirring up quite some controversies on social media. In the latest development, contestant Raqesh Bapat’s ex-wife, Ridhi Dogra reacted to the comments made by Vishal Kotian on the show, involving Shamita Shetty. She called out Vishal for his indecent comments and also encouraged the viewers to get him eliminated from the show.

For the unversed, a recent Unseen Undekha clip uploaded on Voot Select shows a fun conversation between the newly selected VIP members of the house. In the video, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, Umar Riaz, and Nishant Bhatt, can be seen chilling in the VIP room while chanting Amitabh Bachchan’s famous ‘daru’ dialogue from Satte Pe Satta. In the middle of this conversation, Vishal mocks Raqesh Bapat and his romantic relationship with Shamita Shetty.

Speaking about Raqesh, Vishal says, ”Bada haath mara hai” and “Shilpa Shetty ki behen ko pata lia hai”. He further speaks about Raqesh’s career and states, “ab uss(Shamita) ke dum pe wo show se ye show. Uska chalta rahega”, implying that Raqesh is only in this reality show because of his romantic angle. He also went on to speak about Rajeev Adatia, calling him a ‘dhol’ and questioning his purpose on the show. Have a look at the video here.

I want everyone to kindly look at this clip. Vishal has point blank abused the man Shamita loves and has brought her family into it as well I really hope this is brought up formally and Shamita’s eyes are opened. @TheShilpaShetty @BeingSalmanKhan @SunandaShetty5 @sheetal_bapat pic.twitter.com/4NyDJN5ZRQ — Sajal Singh (@SajalSi26433475) November 10, 2021

Following the release of this video, Raqesh Bapat’s ex-wife, Ridhi Dogra forth her stance on the topic. She called Vishal Kotian out for “playing by mocking people behind their backs” and also urged the audience to take a call on him. Have a look at Ridhi Dogra’s tweet here.

There r those that play by mocking people behind their backs and then give nonstop explanation for their sneakiness by calling it 'funny' & those playing with truth and a game's spirit.

Audience – Would you like being mocked? If not take these ppl out. Simple. Period. https://t.co/pGDvVo0oXw — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) November 10, 2021

Shamita Shetty’s mother, Sunanda Shetty also dropped a tweet on the topic and complimented Rajiv for his clean game. She also praised him for not getting intimidated by Karan and for standing up against the people who were talking ill about his sister. Have a look.

I watched Rajeev Adatia who stood up defended n took strong stand against bitching agnst his sister & took on Karan who tried to intimidate n threated him. He did not take it lying down – Proud of you RajeevAdatia❤️@SunandaShetty5 @ShamitaShetty @TheShilpaShetty @BeingSalmanKhan — Sunanda Shetty (@SunandaShetty5) November 10, 2021

