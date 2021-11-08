Bigg Boss 15 is all about heated arguments and physical fights, on the other hand, contestants like Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra and Miesha Iyer-Ieshaan Sehgaal have shown their romantic side on the show. On many occasions, Umar Riaz can be seen talking about getting into a relationship but to his luck, there’s no match for him in the house yet. However, there are reports going viral about his closeness with former BB contestant Saba Khan. Scroll down to know more.

Khan was part of season 12, she entered the house with her sister Somi Khan. The sisters were known for playing the game with smartness. Meanwhile, Asim Riaz’ brother is a doctor by profession and currently, he became the captain of the house.

In the past, Saba Khan and Umar Riaz have worked together in a music video, Gunaah Karde, a source close to them told ETimes, “Umar and Saba have known each other since the time Asim was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. Later, they collaborated on the song Gunaah Karde, where they got along really well. Since then, they have been close to each other. Umar’s family also knows Saba and they share a good bond with her.”

It was Umar Riaz and Saba Khan’s music video when the crew members first observed their chemistry, the source further reveals, “They made a good pair and their chemistry was sizzling while they were shooting for the song.”

Recently, the former Bigg Boss contestant had shown her support for Umar by sharing a video on her Instagram, she wrote, “This video is for you @umarriazz91more power and love to you ..stay strong and play the way you are playing and win the trophy ?? ..you are our winner already.”

Before entering Bigg Boss 15, Umar Riaz had revealed that he wants to explore himself as an actor and he’ll be looking out for interesting projects after coming out of the controversial show.

In a conversation with IANS, Umar told, “I want to get into this field and explore myself as an actor which I have already done with one to two music videos. My co-star and director told me that you don’t look like a person who has done this for the first time. Coming from a medical background, the emotions are there because I have seen so much in life. Acting is all about emotions. After ‘Bigg Boss’, if I get a chance to do some work in the industry I would love to do that.”

