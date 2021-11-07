All these years in the Bigg Boss history, there was never a season that has seen such drama, fights and arguments like the current season. It’s just 4th week, even Salman Khan is shocked to see what’s happening inside the house. In the past week, a fight broke out between Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal, in which the latter pushed Asim’s brother into the pool and made some derogatory remarks against him.

Before the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, fans were hoping that the host would address the issue and bash the Shakti star for his action but to everyone’s disappointment, the superstar didn’t say anything about it.

The said incident happened during the captaincy task in Bigg Boss 15, in which Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal were in opposite teams. For some reason, the two contestants got into a verbal spat, Umar started abusing Simba which irked the actor. He pushed Umar into the pool and threw a basket on him.

Since the episode went on air, Bigg Boss 15 viewers are demanding the elimination of Simba Nagpal. However, netizens had anticipated that Salman Khan will bash the actor but it was totally the opposite and now fans are majorly agitated with the Radhe stars silence.

Expressing their anger on Twitter, a user wrote, “Such a biased show…l expected thst salman simba ka class lenge but salman avoid this topic?? Agar umar ne simba ko push karta to salman jarur umar ko bash karta…such a biased host…Very disappoint..!!,” another wrote, “Are you telling me that these stupid topics were more important than Simba pushing umar? SIMBA passing islamaphobic comments? Shamita defending simba?”

Are you telling me that these stupid topics were more important than Simba pushing umar? SIMBA passing islamaphobic comments? Shamita defending simba? #UmarRiaz @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #WeekendKaVaar — Radhika Kashyap (@Rad689264) November 6, 2021

Such a biased show…l expected thst salman simba ka class lenge but salman avoid this topic?? Agar umar ne simba ko push karta to salman jarur umar ko bash karta…such a biased host…Very disappoint..!! I never saw bb Again!! #WeekendKaVaar#UmarRiaz — Alishba Nur Trisha (@NurAlishba) November 6, 2021

Simba pushed Umar in pool and Worlds best host did not even point out the issue rather he was so engaged in clearing the vision of big faces in the house. Mark my words he will go on stage as a finalist!!!!!! COLORS BE FAIR WITH UMAR#WeekendKaVaar — नीलाभ कश्यप (@nilabh2809) November 6, 2021

#WeekendKaVaar was crap ..there were many issues to discuss simba pushing umar in the pool, then simba's atankwaadi comment ,umars daily soap actor comment, and many more..and they make the episode about tejran and bash them BTW karan and teja were heros of captaincy task#tejran — No One (@no_one110404) November 7, 2021

Wtf!!!simba has pushed umar…….its violence which is strictly not allowed in bb house ..

Ohhh sorry I forget ki Bb15 m sb allowed h like wild card entries can discuss what's going outside violence is allowed….#WeekendKaVaar

COLORS BE FAIR WITH UMAR — Navi (@Navi76264871) November 7, 2021

Today's #WeekendKaVaar they say no question for other's I was like what the hell apne real question toh uthaye hi ni simba pushed umar into pull and you didn't say a word really really disappointed with @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan #UmarRiaz COLORS BE FAIR WITH UMAR — Sheharyar (@imrealShery) November 6, 2021

They are royally ignoring simba pushing Umar in pool. How is this fair??

Shamita ka jagratha ho rha hai bass air kuch nhi#WeekendKaVaar #UmarRiaz — . (@achilIesheel20) November 6, 2021

WTF is going on is this #WeekendKaVaar

Salman didn't say anything to his and @ColorsTV Boy simba

What about simba's push to @realumarriaz I think @BeingSalmanKhan Has to resign from his Job And @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @Banijayasia Has to shut this shity show 😡 — taha (@digitaltaha28) November 6, 2021

In the recent episode, Bigg Boss 15 saw entries of 2 more wild card contestants, Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin. The two contestants were also part of Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT along with Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal.

