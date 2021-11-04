Diwali is a festival of lights and fireworks but every year we see netizens and celebs urging people to not burst crackers. For the past few years many are in favour to ban crackers however, Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly has different thinking. The actress who hasn’t burnt any crackers since childhood questions why people wants to just ban them during Diwali.

The actress is making headlines for her show and her amazing bond with Gaurav Khanna, the actor who plays Anuj Kapadia in the show. The duo shares a lot of BTS moments from the sets and creates fun reels for their followers.

zMeanwhile, Rupali Ganguly claims that although she’s a fan of the festival of lights but she’s not fond of crackers, the Anupamaa actress says, “Every year on Diwali I request people to let this festival be all about lights and not crackers. Please light up your homes and your hearts. After Laxmi Puja if at all you need to burst crackers, then light up a ‘phuljhari’ or a ‘chakri’, but please don’t create any noise pollution. I am not a cracker fan and don’t understand why people single out only Diwali while banning them.”

“So many birds get heart attacks because of the sound, and I remember my father’s heart rate would shoot up during this festival. It affects old people and even pets and birds. Old and sick people and animals bear the brunt of it. Also, people spend so much money on it and all the money literally goes up in smoke. So why do that? I would just request everyone to have a noise-free, safe and happy Diwali,” Rupali Ganguly added.

Further, the actress claim that more than socializing she prefers spending time with her family; also she’ll have a working Diwali this year so the Anupamaa star will make sure that she gets more time with her loved ones.

“For me, it’s very important to impart culture and family values to my son. He needs to know that there is a ritual of doing puja at home, there has to be faith, there needs to be love for the family, a value for Indian culture and traditions, and a proud feeling of being an Indian,” Rupali Ganguly concluded.

