Anupamaa has been garnering a lot of viewership in the recent episodes as everyone is in love with Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s character in the show. However, the duo even enjoys a massive fan following in real life too as they often share dancing and funny videos on their Instagram. Recently, their BTS video is making rounds on the interview, after Rupali’s titular character catches Anuj as he can be seen shooing away the effects of the evil eye.

Rajan Shahi’s show revolves around the life of the titular character, who part ways with her ambitions to look after her family. However, she feels miserable when she fails to get any credit for her sacrifices. She then decides to live on her own terms.

The particular scene takes place in their office. Rupali Ganguli’s character Anupama is sitting at a desk, while Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia is standing right behind her with a note in his hand. As the BTS video went viral many fans reacted to the scene in a hilarious way.

Fans consider Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna too adourable and the awkward situation between the two has left everyone in splits. A Twitter user even went on to call Anuj, ‘Khatron ke Khiladi Kapadia.’

Check out more hilarious tweets from Anupamaa fans:

Yaar this sequence 😭🥺❤❤

Dil khush ho gaya dekhe 🥺❤

How cute are my babies 😍❤

Anu stamping Anujs hand by mistake and him blowing his hand to make the pain go away🤭❤

Nazar uthar hi di Anuj ne Anu ki 😌❤

Why are you this Adorable Anuj❤ #AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/jgSnfBtZp1 — Anu and Anuj #MaAn 🥺❤ (@deewaniladki01) November 3, 2021

Dont want anuj to get exposed abt anus love.Want anu nly to fall for him and tell him that she loves him.

Some people are discussing abt anujs char,plz stop it .

He is one of the strong chars on itv,dont phailraita here .

Anupama fd has nly positive comments abt #MaAn #Anupamaa — Joo (@njyothi81) November 2, 2021

The BTS of the Nazaar scene 🥰😍🤭❤

Haay kitne cute lagre hai dono❤ 🤭

Anuj ki wo cute si look tho dekho last nazar ke round mein🤭❤

Yaar yeh Anuj pakda jayega ek din 😂🤣#AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/54GALfKZDi — Anu and Anuj #MaAn 🥺❤ (@deewaniladki01) November 2, 2021

In the upcoming episode, Anuj Kapadia will be finally seen confessing his feeling for Anupamaa in front of the Shah family. The promo has been shared widely as fans are shocked by the revelation.

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s bond are super energetic and fans are in awe seeing both the actors gel up so much in real life. Recently, the actor even revealed that he’s lucky to work with such a talented actress and opened up about his working experiences with her, he told SpotboyE, “Working with Rupali Ganguly is really good because I like her as a performer in most of the shows, especially her show Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai has been one of my favourite shows back then. I told her that I really love her comic timings also. She has been very supportive towards me since my character of Anuj is not very easy to play. So, I feel lucky to have a co-actress like her. Our scenes come out very nice and people have loved our scenes together and we get a lot of love from fans saying that they want to see more of our scenes together. It’s been an amazing experience.”

