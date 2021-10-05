Advertisement

The television industry witnessed a huge blow as Ghanshyam Nayak passed away on Sunday. The actor rose to fame with his role as Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Many actors including Munmun Dutta, Tanmay Vekaria amongst others mourned his demise. Now, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai producer JD Majethia has revealed his last conversation with the late actor.

Ghanshyam underwent surgery for cancer earlier this year. He was back on sets in June but his health did not permit him to continue working for long. Now, JD has informed that the veteran actor faced a cancer relapse.

For the unversed, way before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ghanshyam Nayak played the role of Vitthal Kaka in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Recalling those fond memories, JD Majethia told mid-day, “We cast him in Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai and he was the most disciplined, no-nonsense actor. He never imposed his seniority on younger actors. His character became popular, so we retained him and he would add his own improvisations to make the scene funnier.”

JD Majethia also revealed that he spoke to Ghanshyam Nayak just a few days ago. He shared, “I spoke to him a few days ago. He told me all is well and he will soon recover. Nobody expected him to go so suddenly. He suffered from a cancer relapse despite undergoing surgery and it became difficult to save him.”

Ghanshyam was laid to rest in Mumbai yesterday. Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Bhavya Gandhi, Asit Kumarr Modi, Tanmay Vekaria, Samay Shah amongst others visited the funeral ground to pay their last respect.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team also shared an official statement that read, “We grieve the loss of not only an amazing actor but also that of a close friend and family member Mr Ghanshyam Nayak Ji who played the role of Nattu Kaka in #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah. We extend our condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

