Advertisement

Salman Khan hosted the reality show Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang on October 2. Fans who were eagerly waiting for the show received a surprise when Karan Kundrra appeared on the show. Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor now in our exclusive interview reveals how he would react should his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar enters the house as a wild card entrant.

Karan is well known for his performances in shows like Kitni Mohabbat Hai, Gumrah, Love School, etc. He is also known for his personal relationship. His break-up with Anusha grabbed a lot of attention. She even hinted at him for cheating on her while announcing their break-up.

Advertisement

In our exclusive chat with Koimoi, Karan Kundrra reveals what would be his reaction upon seeing his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar as a wild card entrant.

Karan said, “I don’t have a problem with that. Neither, could I be uncomfortable. You know, no matter what our differences we shared, we shared a house before, so aisa kuch nhi hai. There was a time when everybody was ok, there will be a time everybody are not ok. At least, I know that iss bandi ko jaanta toh hoon. Baakioon ko toh me jaanta bhi nhi hu. So, it will pretty amazing I guess.”

Karan Kundrra also spoke about Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise. He said, “I was in extreme shock. I remember I was in Singapore. My man Friday Parvez was always with me. He came in sat quietly and was waiting for me to stop. Then I took a break and came in. He said, bhaiya aap Instagram check kijiye kuch gadbad hua hai badi wali. I opened my Instagram and read the news. I for a moment was like this is a very stupid prank (laughs). It was quite shocking. I remember, my entire energy that day suddenly changed. I couldn’t believe what had happened. So yeah, I think everybody in the industry felt the loss.”

Take a look at Karan Kundrra’s exclusive conversation with us in the video below:

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Tanmay Vekeria Reveals Heart-Breaking Details Of Ghanshyam Nayak’s Health: “He Wasn’t Able To Gulp, Eat…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube