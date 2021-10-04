Advertisement

All the ongoing activities on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have come down to a screeching halt after the news of Ghanshyam Nayak passing away broke out. The actor who was associated with the show for over 13 years, left his mortal realm on 3rd October at 5.30 PM. The entire crew including the cast members reached the crematorium to say a final goodbye to Nattu Kaka who was an integral part of the show since its inception.

We tried and reached out to Sunayana Fozdar, who plays Anjali Bhabhi in the show. The actress mourned the loss of the veteran actor.

Sunayana Fozdar said, “Not just the viewers but as a team too, I am sure there is a lot of emotion attached. I met him on rare occasions since I didn’t get an opportunity to shoot with him. The first time when we met, he was so warm, gave me his blessings, appreciated my work encouraged me like I was his child… will never forget that moment. He is a legend, he truly has brought happiness to our lives with his impeccable performance. He will truly be missed.”

Meanwhile, Ghanshyam Nayak was laid to rest in Mumbai today. Dilip Joshi, Bhavya Gandhi, Munmun Dutta, Tanmay Vekaria amongst others visited the funeral ground to pay their last respect. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi was a part of the final journey as well.

Truly, it is an end of an era for all the viewers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show which has created a history and has not only been a show but has become an emotion of the entire country will feel the void of Nattu Kaka in the upcoming episodes of the show!

May Ghanshyam Nayak rest in peace.

