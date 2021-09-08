Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been spreading happiness and positivity for 13 years now. Each and every character of the show hold a special in the audience’s heart. So it is quite natural that fans would like to know more about their favourite actors.

Hence today we bring you some more unknown facts about the TMKOC cast. In this article, we will be revealing to you the educational qualification of your favourite TMKOC actors. So scroll down to know.

Dilip Joshi

Advertisement

Joshi is one of the most prominent television actors. He is well known for playing the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in the hit sitcom. The actor has a Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) degree from N.M Commerce College and is awarded the INT (Indian National Theater) Best software Engineer. While he stays in Mumbai, he is originally from Porbandar, Gujarat.

Disha Vakani

Disha is one of the much-loved actors on the sitcom. She received widespread acclaim for her performance as Daya Ben, which is considered to be one of the most iconic characters of the show. She has a degree in Dramatics from college in Ahemdabad. So know you where she honed her acting chops.

Mandar Chandwadkar

Mandar plays the role of a teacher Atmaran Tukaram Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Ahead of being cast on the show, Mandar worked as a Mechanical Engineer in Dubai for 3 years. However, he later came to India to pursue his passion for acting. He did a few plays in Hindi, Marathi and English and he later got to be a part of the show.

Sonalika Joshi

Joshi essays the character of Bhide’s wife in the sitcom. While in the show she sells pickles, the actress in real life is a BA graduate with history, fashion designing and theatre.

Munmun Dutta

Munmun, who plays the role of Babita Iyer in TMKOC, is an example of beauty with the brain. She has a Master’s degree in English Literature. The actress has been with the show since its inception.

Tanuj Mahashabde

Tanuj Mahashabde, who plays the role of Krishnan Subramaniam Iyer in the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has a diploma degree in Marine Communication. He also learnt the basics of theatre from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Kala Kendra.

Shailesh Lodha

Shailesh Lodha plays the titular character of Taarak Mehta in the sitcom. He has earned a degree in BSc (Bachelor of Science). Not just that he has also completed his post-graduation in marketing.

Amit Bhatt

Amit Bhatt plays the role of Champaklal Gada, father of Jethalal. He has earned a Bachelors degree in Commerce.

Mayur Vakani

Mayur Vakani, who plays the role of Sunderlal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has a Masters degree in Indian culture, a Diploma in sculpture & a Diploma in Drama.

Shyam Pathak

Shyam Pathak essays the role of Popatlal in the hit sitcom. He was a Chartered Accountant before becoming an actor.

Tanmay Vekria

Tanmay Vekria is one of the principal cast of the sitcom. He plays the role of Bagha on the show. He has a Bachelors degree in commerce.

Ghanshyam Nayak

One of the most senior actors in the television industry is Ghanshyam Nayak. He plays the role of Natu Kaka in the show. He doesn’t have a degree unlike other cast members of the show. He did not continue his studies after 10the grade.

Gurucharan Singh

Singh, who played the role of Roshan Singh on the show, has a degree in Pharmacy.

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Offers A Kiss To Shamita Shetty After They Get Involved In A Huge Fight, Actress Reacts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube