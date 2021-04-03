Arshi Khan shot to fame with her stint in Salman Khan hosted the reality show Bigg Boss 14. The actress, who will now be seen in her Swayamwar, has now expressed her interest in dating Triple H or Salman. Scroll down to know more.

The 28-year-old star also often got into arguments with Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee and became a talking point on social media. She also received a lot of hateful comments on social media for tiff with other contestants. Now the actress has opened up about her experience in the reality show and revealed the kind of men she wants to date!

During a conversation with Times Of India, Arshi Khan said that she has been in a relationship with a businessman before entering Bigg Boss house, now she claims that she never missed him in the house. She said, “I was in a relationship with a businessman before entering the Bigg Boss house. I thought I will miss him inside the house, but I didn’t so when I came out, we broke up. Right now, I am single and want to date someone like Triple H (wrestler) or Salman Khan. I have even told this to Salman but he said, ‘ nahi, tu shareef nahi hai’ (laughs).” She is currently single.

Recalling her ugliest fight between her and Devoleena in Bigg Boss 14, she said that the latter did apologise to her on the show after the fight. She said, “Vikas Gupta ke baare mein toh bas do words hain – no comments. I will never talk about him and will never even talk to him. And as far as Devoleena is concerned, unhone mujhse show mein maafi maangi thi par maine unko maaf nahi kiya hai. She didn’t have anything to give to the show so she thought she can throw utensils and food at others and get some screen time, but uske baad kya haal hua hai woh toh sabko pata hi hai.”

Arshi Khan even talked about her equation with Rakhi Sawant. When she was asked why she didn’t attend Rakhi‘s party post Bigg Boss 14, she said that she didn’t attend because she didn’t want to. “Main unki party mein nahi gayi kyunki mujhe nahi jana tha wahan. Rahul Mahajan also hosted a bash that night, and he is my close friend, so I went there with Rubina and Abhinav. Also, I am not a party person, ek din mein kitni party karu?”

