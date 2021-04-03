Akanksha Puri suddenly grabbed the limelight ever since Bigg Boss 13. No, the beauty wasn’t a part of Salman Khan hosted reality show. But her ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra was and spoke a lot about their relationship. There was a whole lot drama, followed by a split. Albeit, the actress is now grabbing eyeballs over her relationship with singer Mika Singh. Read on for all the details.

It all began as yesterday Akanksha shared a video ft her and Mika. While the singer could be dressed in a white kurta, Puri was decked up in floral traditional wear. She also had a ‘duppata’ covering her head. As soon as the pictures were posted, they went viral in no time sparking engagement rumours.

Now, Akanksha Puri is finally coming out in the open to quash all the reports. The Calendar Girls actress says that she went to Mika Singh’s house for ‘akhand path.’ However, all the fans and viewers mistook the video and hence, the engagement rumours.

Akanksha Puri in a conversation with Times Of India said, “So this was a paath (pooja) that he (Mika Singh) kept at his residence, it’s done for positivity and good luck for future! I just went there to seek blessings but looks like people are assuming something else!! And coincidentally this was on April fool’s day so people thought it’s some prank but these are genuine pictures and videos from his house !! Mika and I know each other for more than 12 years now, he is more like a family, he has always been there for me and we share a very strong bond !! But definitely, we are not engaged nor we have any such plans!”

The actress even revealed her as well as Mika Singh’s reaction to the rumours.

“Initially, we both were laughing at these comments but now fans have started sending gifts, flowers and cakes and I feel it’s better I clear this thing out. I know, our fans love to see us together but sorry it’s not happening!! It’s not from any song shoot, not any prank, it’s just our pictures and videos from yesterday’s ‘paath’,” shared Akanksha Puri.

We wonder what Paras Chhabra thinks about it all!

