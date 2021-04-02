Shweta Tiwari created a lot of noise over her latest revelations on her failed marriage. The actress was first married to Raja Chaudhary but things totally went upside down. Later, she gave love another chance with Abhinav Kohli. Clearly, things aren’t smooth here as well and the couple has been battling for their son Reyansh.

For the unversed, Shweta recently gave an interview on her personal life that’s going viral all over. During the interaction, she even claimed that Abhinav threatened her to malign her image. He said that a single Instagram post could ruin her image.

Now, Abhinav Kohli has been reacting to the entire matter. In the latest revelation, he has yet again quashed sexual harassment charges levelled by Shweta Tiwari. Instead, Kohli says that it is the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress who has hit him with a stick.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, Abhinav Kohli said, “I have never beaten Shweta apart from that slap which Palak herself has mentioned in that open letter. And I had already apologised for that slap to both of them. This whole thing is just a confusion created by Shweta just to prove that I used subjected her to domestic violence which is not true. I have never been a woman beater. In her latest interview again she is saying ki Abhinav ne bola ek aurat ki izzat utarna kitna aasan hai. So she is just trying to make my image bad by saying that Abhinav is anti-woman, he doesn’t respect women. Whereas I have never disrespected her in any of my interviews or a social media post. In all my posts, I am just posting what has been the fact. On the contrary to her claims, Shweta has hit me with a stick.”

Abhinav also claimed that Shweta Tiwari made a mockery out of herself with the interview. He said, “Her interview were more on the trolling she had to face and not maligning me or Raja. That is how she is reacting to it and how she is not concerned. It was more about that. My thinking on that is you are not being trolled over your work which you have done in decades in this industry. You are a very good actor, a beautiful girl who knows to maintain herself and everything is very wonderful about you. When it comes to your professional life, people love you for it. If today people are trolling you, it is only because of that one act- that a child needs to be with his father. And when it comes to children everybody will be able to associate with the pain I am going through.”

