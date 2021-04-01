The fantasy television series Baalveer Returns, which is a sequel to Baal Veer, started premiering in September 2019 on Sony SAB. It is one of the most loved fantasy series among Indian TV audiences. Dev Joshi and Vansh Sayani play the titular lead roles of the series.

The upcoming episode of the fantasy TV series will take a surprising turn with superhero Baalveer getting into an intense battle that eventually pushes him towards his end. But is he really going to die? Scroll down to know more.

Dev Joshi in a recent conversation with ETimes TV opened up about the death sequence. He said, “Baalveer has to sacrifice his life to stop evil queen Timnasa from overpowering herself. Shaurya’s dialogue goes, ‘Timnasa k maut ke saath, Baalveer ka bhi ant ho gaya’ (With Timnasa’s end, Baalveer also loses his life) That’s what the track is about. However, there is suspense as even I was shocked after reading about this track. Fans are also quite surprised. They are commenting on the video and discussing if Baalveer will come back or not. I have been playing this character for the past 9 years. Baalveer is not just a character, it’s a legacy. Baalveer can never die, let’s see what’s coming up.”

The 20-year-old actor’s name has been synonymous with Baalveer. He has been part of the show for nearly nine years. The child actor played the role of Balveer in the kid’s fantasy shows, Baalveer and Baalveer Returns. He had made his television debut with Mahima Shani Dev Ki as Young Shukra in different episodes in 2009-10. Thereafter, he also appeared on Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora in 2010 playing the role of Young Shourya.

Talking about the show, viewers will now witness the heartbreaking scene of Baalveer and his sworn enemy Bhayrani Timnasa, played by Pavitra Punia, gear up for an intense fight sequence, where the lead character will die. Reportedly, the episode will be aired on Friday (April 2).

