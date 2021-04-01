Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the popular sitcoms on Indian television. Fans adore characters of the show Jethalal, Tapu, Champaklal, Anjali, Bhide, and Babita Iyer. People love them so much that any news about the cast members gets them all excited.

Often BTS videos of the sitcom go viral on social media, and one such video had gone viral from the sets of TMKOC. In the video, Babita aka Munmun Dutta and Tapu played by Raj Anandkat were seen playing Badminton on the sets of the popular sitcom. Take a look at the video below:

Fans of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cannot contain their excitement see their favourite stars playing badminton.

Recently, Munmun Dutta shared a short clip on Instagram flaunting her short hair. She captioned the picture, “Short hair after agessss 😍😍”. Her followers absolutely loved her new look and fans of the show are eagerly waiting to see if she appears on the show with the new look.

The 33-year-old actress has been quite active on Instagram. She shared an adorable video of her playing around with puppies on the photo-sharing app. In the video, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress couldn’t help but pet the puppies at the roadside and capture the adorable moment on her phone. She was also seen softly scolded the puppies for biting her hand and said, ‘too much love’ and ‘too much affection’.

Munmun Dutta sharing the video captioned the reel ‘My playdates’. Take a look at the clip below:

Several of her followers could not help but adore the sweet interaction between the actress and the puppies. Some users dropped heart emojis in the comment section, while some commented ‘cute’ for the actress under the post.

