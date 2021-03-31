Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and popular sitcom on Indian television. While people love the characters Jethalal, Tapu, Champaklal, Anjali, Bhide, and Babita Iyer, a fan seemed to criticized the director after his recent post. But the director handled the troll in a classy manner.

Malav Rajda, who serves as the director of the popular sitcom, shared a post on Instagram. He shared a picture of text that read, “People don’t leave jobs..they leave because of bad bosses, poor management, who don’t appreciate their value.” He captioned the picture, “Agree or disagree.” Take a look at the post below:

Soon after the filmmaker of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shared the post, a disgruntled fan dropped a comment venting out his frustration that how the show is terrible. The fan wrote, “No your direction sucks bro the show is terrible now.” However, the filmmaker replied to the fan in a classy manner. Malav simply wrote, “ok point noted🙏”

The disgruntled fan then followed up with another comment were shifted his blame on the writers of the show after the filmmaker’s response. The fan wrote, “@malavrajda no problem actually it’s not entirely your fault. You’re doing your best but the scriptwriting is abysmal.” Take a look at the conversation below:

Meanwhile, Shailesh Lodha, who plays the role of Taarak in TMKOC, opened up about the rumours of their alleged rift with his colleague Dilip Joshi. Talking to Dainik Bhaskar, he assured that there has been no quarrel between him and Dilip. He said, “I laugh at this kind of rumours. Don’t know who spreads these rumours. Believe me, our relationship is stronger than our reel-life friendship.” He even recalled that they talk for a long time even after finishing their shoot on the set.

What do you think about the disgruntled fan’s comment on Malav Rajda’s Instagram page? Let us know in the comments.

