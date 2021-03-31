Arjun Bijlani: "I've Learnt A Lot & Grown A Lot Through These Years"

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who has worked in television, music videos, films and the digital space, feels being the lead in a project no longer matters. What matters is how meaty your character is.

“With changing times, content consumption has also changed immensely. Today it’s not about being the main lead, hero or the heroine as it happened earlier in television and films. What matters now is how meaty your character is,” Arjun told IANS.

He added: “Be it big or small, if it’s good, then the audience ends up liking your work. For me, the transition has been great. I’ve learnt a lot and grown a lot through these years.”

Arjun Bijlani recently featured in the music video titled “Mohabbat phir ho jaayegi”.

“This was something new for me but I was really excited to present it. I’m glad it all worked out,” Arjun said about his music video experience.

