Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left a deep impact on all our hearts and minds. It will never be possible for any of his family members, friends or fans to keep his thoughts away. His friend Kushal Tandon too, could not stop thinking about the late actor when he heard a song from his movie and dedicated it to Ankita Lokhande, who was also SSR’s ex-girlfriend.

Had we been in Kushal’s place, even we would have remembered Sushant if a song from his film would be playing in our background. However, dedicating it to Ankita with a sweet message proves how much he actually misses his friend.

Kushal Tandon took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of musicians playing the tune of Sushant Singh Rajput’s hit song ‘Kaun Tujhe’ from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He dedicated it to Ankita Lokhande and added a cute comment too.

Taking to Instagram Stories and sharing a video clip, Kushal Tandon wrote: “@lokhandeankita that’s for u from our angel friend.” Ankita Lokhande shared the same clip and wrote “awwww” along with it to show her appreciation. Check out the post below:



It was after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death that Kushal was linked to Ankita. This definitely did not go down well with the actor, and fuming on social media, Kushal had written: “This is a shame journalism, like really , I was a friend of both ,Sushanth was a brother and @anky1912 a friend , at this time who so ever z team is trying to get my name in this blame game … plz keep me out of this ……. shocking how we live in a world of news.”

Dedicating a song to Ankita Lokhande after this link-up fiasco proves that Kushal Tandon has zero f*cks to give when it comes to doing things he likes.

Anyway, what do you have to say about this sweet gesture of Kushal? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

