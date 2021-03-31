The Narcotics Control Bureau began their probe into busting the drug nexus in Bollywood after actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s tragic death. The probe is still very much on and the agency haunts those who are culprits of procuring illegal substances. The latest name to have embroiled in the controversy due to his alleged connection the drug use is actor Ajaz Khan, who was yesterday arrested by the agency in Mumbai.

The actor was summoned by NCB over his alleged connection and consumption of drugs. The agency probed the Bigg Boss fame for 8 long hours and was then arrested. The news broke and spread like wildfire. The actor was then taken to medical examination and while was being transferred to the lab, he spoke to the media and said that the 4 pills NCB found belong to his wife and were her medicine. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also what Ajaz exactly had to say.

As per TOI, before summoning Ajaz Khan in front of the Mumbai Court, the NCB took the actor to conduct medical tests on him. It was then when Ajaz spoke to the media. As per his statement, the agency found 4 sleeping pills in his house and they belonged to his wife. As per him, his wife has suffered a miscarriage recently and she consumes the pills as antidepressants.

As quoted by the portal, Ajaz Khan said, “Only 4 sleeping pills were found at my home. My wife has suffered a miscarriage & is using these pills as antidepressants.” In the chaos and the NCB officials rushing him inside the car, Khan managed to convey the same.

Meanwhile, Ajaz Khan was taken into custody on the Mumbai airport when he was coming back from Rajasthan. The actor was then interrogated for hours, and a raid was conducted on two different locations in the city. Talking about the same, NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said, “We have found his involvement in the Shadab Batata case and he is definitely facing some serious charges. His statement is being recorded at present.”

