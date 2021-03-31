Any injustice or violence against women is very bad and not acceptable at all. But unfortunately, the number of crime against women has been increasing day by day. In one such shocking turn of events, Gauahar Khan was slapped by a member of the audience while she was shooting for a show. The most shocking part about this was that even with so many people surrounded the actress – her team, shoot crew – such an unfortunate incident happened with her.

Advertisement

Almost everyone from the film and television fraternity was shocked to hear about this incident which happened in broad daylight. Moreover, Gauahar went in a state of shock after this.

Advertisement

Gauahar Khan was shooting for the grand finale of a music reality show which she was hosting. The name of the accused was Mohammad Akil Malik, who was apparently attending the shoot for the past 2-3 days as a member of the audience. He was observing Khan for all these days, and finally, on a Sunday, he randomly came up to the stage and tried to touch the actress first.

Gauahar Khan obviously was taken aback by this behaviour and tried to resist. Within a blink of an eye, that man ended up slapping the actress and asked her how she could wear skimpy outfits and dance to cheap numbers despite being a Muslim?

Although all the contestants and crew immediately came to Gauahar Khan‘s rescue in no time, this incident definitely has left a deep impact on our minds.

Akil Malik was immediately handed over to the cops and sent for a medical examination to check if he was drunk or not. But isn’t this shocking? How could someone just come ahead and slap a woman? This incident was an eye-opener for many. We hope that news of attacks on women ends soon.

Must Read: Kushal Tandon Dedicates Sushant Singh Rajput’s Song To Ankita Lokhande & Calls The Late Actor An Angel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube