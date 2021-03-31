We often come across trolls on social media that almost convince us to believe that reality shows are scripted. And Bigg Boss being the biggest in the country, trolls often call the reality show fixed and scripted. Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is setting the record straight for once and for all. Read to know the scoop below.

Last year, when Sidharth Shukla won BB13 and Asim Riaz was the first runner-up, trolls targetted the reality show yet again and called it rigged.

Rubina Dilaik who is coming back to her show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas is really excited and fans are even more excited to see her back on Colors TV. Taking to the channel’s Instagram handle, the actress went live to interact with her fans when trolls started targeting her.

A troll wrote ‘Chubina Dilaik’ amid her Instagram live but Rubina didn’t pay any attention to it and kept interacting with her fans.

Later when a fan troll asked if she was the fixed winner of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik didn’t hold back and answered like a boss lady. “I often come across this question, more from trolls asking me whether I’m a fixed winner of BB14. I want to ask you all. Do you’ll think that it is possible in a reality show? In a show like this, viewers have to decide whom to vote for. It depends on that,” the beauty queen said.

Recently in a conversation with the Times of India, Abhinav Shukla revealed whether or not he and Rubina Dilaik are planning to have kids anytime soon. Replying to this question, Shukla said, “Abhi socha nahi hai.”

Meanwhile, Abhinav Shukla also opened up about his bond with ‘frenemies’ Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. He clarified that there’s so bad blood from his side and he would be cordial at any place that he meets them!

What are your thoughts on Rubina Dilaik’s kick-a** answer on Bigg Boss being a fixed show? Tell us in the comments below.

