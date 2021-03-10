When Rubina Dilaik was crowned the winner of the recently concluded Bigg Boss 14, millions of fans were ecstatic. But a couple of days ago, the Shakti actress was tagged as rude, arrogant and ghamandi due to her interaction with paps at the Mumbai airports.

On March 6, Rubina was snapped for the first time at the airport post her win. When the media person present there tried interacting with her, she chose not to respond and continued walking towards the terminal entry point. While netizens trolled her mercilessly for the same, the actress has now opened up about it.

In an interview with VJ Andy, Rubina Dilaik revealed her aunt passed away in January 2021, and her family didn’t tell her as they didn’t want her to be disturbed while in the house. On knowing that she was off to Chandigarh for a shoot – where her aunt lived – her family had no option but to tell her the truth.

Talking to the Bigg Boss 5 contestant Andy, Rubina Dilaik said, “As of now, everybody knows that I am shooting in Chandigarh. I have my family in Chandigarh – my extended family like my father’s brother and sister, live here. While I was inside Bigg Boss 14 house I lost my Bua to a heart attack in January. Which, of course, my family did not let me know. When I came out, they kept this news away from me.”

Rubina Dilaik added, “My grandmother decided that I shouldn’t be flooded with this sorrow because my family was torn apart between the victory I have achieved and the loss that our family had had.” She continued, “When I told my parents that I am going for a shooting schedule in Chandigarh, that’s when they broke this news to me.”

The Bigg Boss 14 winner also said that since the show ended, her cousins and family-based in Chandigarh haven’t communicated with her a lot, and she chalked it up to her busy schedule. She added, “But when they came to know I’m coming to Chandigarh they had to break the news.” Check out the video here:

Were netizens to fast in judging Rubina Dilaik? Do let us know in the comments below.

