It’s just been a while that Bigg Boss 14 has wrapped up. Rubina Dilaik was declared as the ultimate winner while Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli won the runner-up titles. The buzz still continues as the housemates party with each other after coming out of the house. Amongst it all, Bigg Boss 15 is already being planned with Tejasswi Prakash, Ankita Lokhande, Jennifer Winget in makers’ mind? Read on for details!

It was during the BB14 finale that Salman Khan gave a hint of what the upcoming season could be. He revealed that commoners could be a part of the new season. Auditions were said to begin soon, and willing candidates could share their entertaining videos to showcase their capabilities. But now it seems, the makers are planning a mixture of celebrities and commoners.

As per recent reports doing the rounds, Beyhadh actress Jennifer Winget has been approached for Bigg Boss 15. Along with her, Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande, Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Tejasswi Prakash could also be seen entering the house.

Apart from that, Naagin actress Adaa Khan, Chennai Express actor Nikitin Dheer, singer Abhijeet Sawant are amongst others who have been offered the show. While there remains no update on whether any of them have given their nod, the lineup surely seems exciting.

It seems a great strategy to approach television stars, given their massive fan base amongst the audience. We have previously seen a streak of winners like Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Dipika Kakkar who were ruling the television world during their time.

Similarly, Ankita Lokhande with her latest revelation on depression could be an intriguing option. Tejasswi Prakash already enjoys a great following. And everyone is aware of the craze for Jennifer Winget. But will these beauties agree to be a part of the show? That remains the real deal!

