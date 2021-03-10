Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor posted a glamorous picture for her fans on Instagram, on Tuesday. The actress poses in a yellow cutout ensemble.

“Imagine your cells as billions of stars sparkling inside you… let ‘em shine,” she wrote with the picture.

B-Town friends commented on her post, complimenting Vaani Kapoor. Actress Alia Bhatt wrote: “Body” followed by multiple fire emojis, while actress Diana Penty wrote “Ufff” and added three emojis.

The actress has three films coming up in the next months. She will be seen in Bell Bottom, co-starring Akshay Kumar and shot in Glasgow, Scotland during the lockdown.

Vaani Kapoor has Shamshera featuring Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Karan Malhotra. Vaani will also be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui where she shares screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time.

