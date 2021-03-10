More than a stint of Babita Iyer, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta is nowadays making a noise with her online presence. Be it her vlogs, Instagram posts and other stuff, the actress is giving a lot of content for fans. The latest one is really hard to miss!

Recently, Munmun shared a short video on Instagram in which she introduced us to her ‘cute babies’. Those babies were nothing but puppies who were showing a lot of love to her. In a video, we can spot four beautiful puppies wagging their tails and showing their affection to the actress.

Munmun Dutta captioned it as “My playdates (heart emojis).”

Take a look:

Isn’t that cute?

For those who don’t know, Munmun Dutta is an animal lover and time and again, she introduces us with her new additions to her family.

During a lockdown period, we had learnt that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress is feeding around 25-30 dogs in the vicinity of Goregaon film city. Apart from that, Munmun also believes in adopting strays and promoting the same. Considering the same affection towards animals, she has something big in her mind and she expressed it during one of her interviews.

A few years back, while speaking to Punjab Kesari TV, Munmun Dutta shared her thoughts on animals’ safety and welfare. During her talk, she even revealed possessing a dream of building an animal farm/shelter. She added that she would love to look after the injured strays and their health.

Now, that’s something worth chasing! We wish the best of luck to the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress in fulfilling her dream.

