When any trends begin, we all love following them. The same is true for celebrities, especially actress Hina Khan. The beauty, who became a household name with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has shed her bahu image and set the internet on fire. If you don’t believe us, take a look at her reels.

One of the newest features on Instagram, reels are short videos, and Hina loves making them. Not only does she make #feelkaroreelkaro and #feelitreelit videos, but she also takes parts in some of the trending challenges.

From the #SilhoutteChallenge to the #IAmSoPrettyChallenge & #BussItChallenge, check out the many times Hina Khan set the temperatures soaring.

Buss It Challenge

A couple of days ago, Hina Khan took the #bussitchallenge, and we much say we love it. While the actress starts the video dressed in a baby pink and white fluffy robe, she sets the screen on fire in a shinny blue bodycon dress. That bold maroon lip colour paired with that unicorn shade dress is something I definitely want in my wardrobe now.

Transition Reels

Transformations are no simple feat, but Hina Khan makes it as look easy as typing a message. Starting the video dressed in a light blue Bugs Bunny t-shirt and striped navy blue and white shorts, and two buns on her head, the transition that follows is mind-blowing. The first transition has her in a red one-piece with a messy pony that then moves to an all-black look.

This attire, comprised of a pair of black leather pants, a lacy bralette and a black biker jacket. The bold lips, black glasses with gold rims, and loose hair is the apt ensemble to don while the words ‘That’s girl’s dangerous’ plays in the background.

I Am So Pretty Challenge

Hina Khan begins her #iamsoprettychallenge reel while donning a red spaghetti top with white circular designs. She ends up just proving how pretty she is in a tailored white, plunging neck top. We just love it. That makeup makes it even hotter.

Silhouette Challenge

From Cardi B to even that girl living in your building, almost everyone has tried the #silhouttechallenge, and we say Hina Khan nailed it. This reel is to show off your hot figure, and Ms Khan rightly did so. While she starts in a white t-shirt paired with black shorts and a to-die-for denim jacket, she shows off her abs in the second half by donning a sports bra.

Baar Baar Dekho Challege

We can watch this video on loop! Hina Khan’s infectious smile is sure to make you have one the entire time appears on the screen. From getting ready to rock the world while putting on a hat, sunglasses, carrying flowers, a cute handbag to finally lifting a piece of cake and exiting from the frame – we love it!

Honorary Mention: Womaniya

While this isn’t a reel, not many have done it; we still love it. From her blue-and-white floral suit to her attitude, we love it all. Just have a look at her award collection – it’s testimony to why people love her.

Which Instagram reel of Hina Khan did you love the most? Let us know in the comments.

