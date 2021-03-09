Actress Shweta Tiwari, who became a household name as Prerna in the Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, has had a turmoil filled personal life. The actress walked out of two bad marriages owing to domestic violence, and on the occasion of International Women’s Day she opened up about it. At the same time, she also asked her daughter, Palak Tiwari, to stand for herself in a similar situation.

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress took to social media and shared a video and revealed that her decision to speak up against domestic violence has made her daughter sensible, intelligent and strong. Scroll down to have a look at what all she said.

Sharing the video on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Shweta Tiwari addressed it to Palak Tiwari, writing, “Dear Daughter: On this Women’s Day, I wish you all the strength, courage and integrity for you to fight your life’s battles. I hope my experiences and right actions become a guidepost as you navigate through life’s obstacles.”

Addressing it to all the other women, Shweta Tiwari wrote, “To all the women out there: Don’t carry on silently when you are undergoing domestic abuse. Speak up, at least for your daughter’s sake, so that she doesn’t learn to remain silent when, God forbid, her life’s ship hits the rocks.”

In the video, the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress says, “I know a lot of women around me are victims of domestic violence, who are quiet against it because they are scared that if they break their silence, what will happen to their kids? But remember, your kids are learning from you every day.”

Shweta Tiwari further added, “If you stay quiet, they will learn to remain silent. They will end up going through the domestic violence. If you take a step, your kids will learn the difference between right and the wrong, and grow stronger in life,” the actor said.

She continued, “A lot of people said a lot of things to me. Even now they tell me I should have thought about my kids, my daughter. But because of what I did, my daughter has grown to be sensible, intelligent and strong. She understood the good and the bad.”

Shweta Tiwari concluded her video by saying, “I am with you always, and always will be. But only you have to fight your battles on your own. I may not be there for you in every situation but you have to step up for yourself and believe in yourself because until you won’t, people won’t. If you won’t fight your battle, people won’t trust your truth. They won’t help you. Whatever I have learned in my life, the experiences I have had, I want you to learn from them. Be strong.”

Shweta Tiwari accused her first husband Raja Choudhary of domestic violence and divorced him in 2007. Shweta parted ways with her second husband, Abhinav Kohli, in 2019 owing to the same reason.

