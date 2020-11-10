Shweta Tiwari is currently in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. When it comes to love, destiny hasn’t been very favourable for the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress. Recently, we learnt about the actress contracting coronavirus and how son Reyansh was being taken care of by estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. Things have been a roller coaster ride ever since.

Abhinav took to his Instagram and shared a string of videos ever since. Shweta’s ex-husband says that she used him when needed and now isn’t even letting her meet Reyansh. That’s not it, Kohli claims that the actress has been staying at different hotels under different names in order to hide from him. He even contacted the police but says that even they couldn’t help him.

There are a string of videos going viral on social media. Abhinav Kohli shared a video standing outside Hyatt Regency. A couple of policemen could be seen present at the site, probably searching for Shweta Tiwari. He gave details of it in the caption as he wrote, “The sad part is that the Police could not make me even see my boy. Ab toh woh wahaan se bhi bhaag gayi hogi itni muskil se dhoonda tha. She must have run away from there also by now with my baby. Udhav Saheb, Mrs. Udhav Saheb as a parent please intervene I am suffering as a father. Help me meet my boy.”

In another video, Shweta Tiwari allegedly pushes estranged husband Abhinav Kohli out of the house as he tries to enter. “Mere ghar ke andar nahi, andar mat aao,” the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress could be heard saying.

Another video showcases Shweta trying to allegedly convince son Reyansh. Abhinav describes this video as, “I let you in the house let you convince him hours when he didn’t want to sleep with you, be with you and what did you do snatched him from me. You did not let me enter your house you ran away with him to hotels so that he doesn’t meet me at all and thinks I don’t Love him I don’t come to meet him.”

It seems that the tensions between Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli have risen to the peak. All we can hope is the matter to solve at the earliest.

