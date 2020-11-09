Laxmii Box Office Review: Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora, Bhagyashree

Director: Raghava Lawrence

Producers: Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor

Streaming On: Disney Plus Hotstar

Note: After a long time even though theatres have re-opened in India, no film has released at the Box Office yet. So in this time period, our Box Office Review will take into consideration lesser factors then we take in normal conditions.

Our Box Office Review in the current situation doesn’t promise the accuracy it does in normal circumstances because we have no clue about the release size Laxmii would’ve got if it had hit the cinemas on November 9 or even on the Diwali day.

A film’s Box Office fate also depends on the real performance of films releasing before and after it. In the ongoing situation, we can’t take into consideration that factor too and that’s why in the Box Office Review of Laxmii we will roughly predict its BO prospects and how much theatrical revenue the film may have lost because of not being able to hit the big screens.

Laxmii Box Office Review: Expectations

Akshay Kumar has been a bankable star for Bollywood ever since the start of his career. But in the last few years, his success has touched new heights. Take 2019 as an example. The superstar gave 4 big films in a single year. While 3 of them proved to be 200 crore grossers, one film crossed 150 crores mark at the box office. In one year, Akshay contributed more than 750 crores to the industry.

With Laxmii the expectations were definitely tremendous. The film was supposed to be an Eid 2020 release which didn’t happen due to pandemic. But ever since the trailer of the film hit the internet, the fans and trade have literally prayed for its theatrical release. After watching the trailer and especially the BamBholle song, one thing that everyone understood clearly was that Laxmii was meant to be for a big-screen experience.

Laxmii is carrying a huge buzz and expectations at this moment. And hence if the film released in normal conditions in cinemas, it would’ve definitely attracted a huge crowd to the ticket windows on its opening day. The advance bookings for the weekend would also have been remarkable.

Laxmii Box Office Review: Impact

Akshay Kumar totally carries the film on his shoulders. While watching I felt Laxmmi lacks a lot when it comes to a perfect entertainer, but Akshay as a performer still manages to bind the broken pieces together to a large extent.

Laxmii felt like a huge chance of creating a riot at the box office which has been greatly missed by the makers. First of all the treatment of the film is quite regional. You can’t help but notice the typical south signature in many scenes especially the ones which are supposed to be humorous. Not just those scenes lack the impact, they are also quite boring and passable. Then there are a lot of emotional, dramatic and action scenes which don’t really move you to the level they are meant to. That’s where you feel the makers were in some kind of hurry to complete the film. Sometimes the camera work, some times dialogues and sometimes action sequences – there’s always something missing in almost every sequence in Laxmii. Even the ending is not great.

But again one thing which still makes the film bearable and watchable, that is Akshay Kumar’s post-transformation performance. In the earlier part of the film, even he is passable but as soon as Laxmii comes inside him, his performance graph touches peak. He is remarkable in the film and gives by far his career’s best performance. One thing that makes me wonder is, he shot this one while shooting for Sooryavanshi. While the Rohit Shetty directorial has him as a macho action hero, Laxmii demands something totally opposite from him. Without any method acting, how did he manage to play Laxmii with such brilliance? His expressions, his walk, his dialogue delivery; everything is pitch-perfect. Kiara Advani is just there for the sake of her bills which is important I must say. But she hardly adds any value to the film. Supporting cast is strictly okay and that too in parts.

Laxmii Box Office Review: Final Verdict

The film is definitely a disappointment but Akshay Kumar’s spectacular performance is its saving grace. At Box Office, the film would have sailed through well. It could’ve even crossed the 100 crores mark but that’s not the target for a film of this scale, star cast and hype.

