It is generally observed that the love or hate relationships a contestant makes inside the Bigg Boss house they tend to carry the same outside the house. It looks like the same is happening with Bigg Boss 14 contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik. Both these television actresses started off on a good note in the house, but later their relationship soured.

Advertisement

The side effects of it can be seen even today. Although it has been almost a month that BB14 is over, but certain things can never be forgotten. Rubina and Jasmin’s cold war is one of them. Keep scrolling further to know why are we saying this.

Advertisement

Tony Kakkar’s new music video, ‘Tera Suit’ launched recently. It stars the Bigg Boss 14 Jodi, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. Well, Rubina Dilaik recently dedicated a special Instagram post to Tony’s new music video.

Rubina Dilaik wrote, “Yay,” along with a dancing girl emoji. While she tagged Tony Kakkar and Aly Goni, she snubbed Jasmin Bhasin. As we already told you that things are not well between the two divas. This was a clear sign that the bitterness in their relationship still exists.

Interestingly, Rubina had developed a good bond with Aly during their stay in the BB14 house. Hence she tagged only him in her post. Check out the post below.

After Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni was asked during a media interaction, what would he do if he would be caught between Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin? He replied, “Mere rishte mere hai, uske rishte uske hai. Main humesha se aisa hi raha hoon. Agar aisa hota toh… Rahul Vaidya mere bohot kareeb hai, aur mere aur Rubina mein rishta badhta hi nahi.”

Well, what do you have to say about this gesture of Rubina? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Kishwer Merchantt Slams Kangana Ranaut For Not Wearing A Mask At The Airport, Fans Support Saying “Viruses Don’t Attack Fellow Viruses”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube