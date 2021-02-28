When Shweta Tiwari Slammed People For Pointing At Her Second Troubled Marriage: "At Least I've The Courage..."

Shweta Tiwari hasn’t had an easy life. The single mother has taken care of daughter Palak Tiwari on her own ever since she was a kid and so is the case with son Reyansh Kohli now. While promoting her show ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’ back in 2019, she blasted at media and spoke about her divorce from husband Abhinav Kohli.

Shweta was married to Raja Choudhary for nine years before filing a divorce in 2007. The actress later got married to Abhinav in 2013 and filed for divorce in 2019.

During the press meet of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Shweta Tiwari said, “There was an infection which was hurting me badly, I got it removed. People thought it was my hand, part of my body, but they need to understand it was poisonous and I had to take it out. And now, I am healthy again. Don’t think I am trying to portray myself happy, I am actually happy.”

The actress continued and added, “If my one hand stops working, I won’t stop living my life. I will start using my other hand. Similarly, if one part of my life goes wrong, I won’t stop leading my life. I have to look after my life, my kids, their school, their doctor, my house, my phone and electric bills.”

Shweta Tiwari slammed people raising fingers at her for getting a divorce for the second time and said, “I want to ask those people who are saying how can her marriage go wrong even for the second time. I want to ask them why can’t things go wrong. At least, I have the courage to face it and come out in open and talk about the problem.”

She concluded by saying, “Whatever, I am doing today is for the betterment of my family and my kids. There are so many people out there who are married but still have boyfriend and girlfriends. I think I am better than them at least I have guts to come out and say dude I don’t want to stay with you.”

