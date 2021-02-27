Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on television today, and it enjoys a huge fan following. So it isn’t shocking when several news articles and videos about the lead actors make it to our phones. But not all these news pieces are true!

In a throwback interview, actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal from TMKOC opened up about the same. He also addressed the news about him owning a mansion – which has its own pool – and his close friends questioning him about it. Scroll down and check out this reaction.

In a 2018 interview with Nation Next, Dilip Joshi opened up about the rumours surrounding him having a mansion with a swimming pool. He said, “Dekhiye, Youtube pe toh aaj joh social media hai afwaye aur rumoiurs se bhara hua hai. Toh koi kuch bhi uthake kuch bhi likh dete hai, chaap dete hai aur log believe karne bhi karne lagte hai. Joh bhi aapne suna, joh bhi pada, meju lagta hai – mere bare mai – Taarak Mehta ke kitne saare actor ke unhone ghar dhikhaye hai. (See, YouTube is full of rumours and untrue content. They pick up anything and make it content and people believe it. Whatever you heard and read – even about me – is not true. They keep making and showing the content of TMKOC’s actors’ homes.)”

Elaborating about the same, Dilip Joshi continued that there are videos stating that his house has a swimming pool. Talking about it, he said, “Mere joh neeji dost hai who bhi mane lage ki yeh konsa ghar hai humko bhi dhikao.” Replying to them, he said he says, “Haa muje bhi dekhna hai agar kahi mil jaye toh.” (My close friends have started asking me about this house. I tell them if you find it let me know, even I want to see it.)

Concluding his chat, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltha Chashma actor said that he only request all to believe it. He was quoted saying, “Unke birthday ko lekar, kon konse ghadi use karta hai aise uthpatang kuch bhi kahi se bhi jod jad ke log chaap dete hai aur log believe bhi karte hai. Lekin sab jhoot hai, aisa kuch nahi hai. (On our birthdays they makes such videos. They pick up any nonsense and create content and people believe them. But it’s all lies, there is nothing like that.)”

Check out the conversation here:

Did you believe Dilip Joshi, aka Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal owned a mansion? Let us know in the comments.

