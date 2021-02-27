Life is really unpredictable. Rakhi Sawant’s mother is currently undergoing chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with cancer. Earlier it was reported that Salman Khan is helping the reality TV star with her mother’s medical ailment and now brother, Sohail Khan has also come forward to help them. Read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

Popular photographer Yogen Shah has shared a video on his Instagram handle where Sohail is talking about Rakhi and her mother.

Sohail Khan can be seen talking in Hindi and saying, “Rakhi my dear, if you and your mummy need anything, call me directly. I have never met your mom but I know you. If you are a strong person and I wonder, how much strong your mother must be. I wish her a speedy recovery and just be the daughter like you are and everything will fall in place. If you need anything, just call me directly. I’ll see you soon and I will talk to her whenever she is well enough. All the best. Take care.”

That’s such a kind gesture, Sohail.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant recently shared a video thanking Salman Khan and Sohail Khan on her Instagram along with her mother, Jaya Sawant.

“Salman, Sohail thank you. As you can see my chemotherapy is going on. I am in the hospital now. There are two more sessions to happen after which I will be operated upon. May you stay hale and hearty. May God help you prosper more. God is with you. May all your desires come true.)”

A lot of television celebrities have also come forward to support Rakhi in this crucial time.

We wish Rakhi Sawant’s mother a speedy recovery.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt To More Than Just ‘Acting’ & You All Know Where We Are Hinting At!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube