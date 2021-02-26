Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi’s teaser was unveiled on February 24th on the account of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday. The makers also announced that the film will be released in cinema halls on July 30. Now latest report reveals that Ajay Devgn to reunite with SLB in the film.

After the teaser was released online, Alia’s performance in the teaser was widely appreciated. The film is based on one of the chapters of Hussain Zaidi’s iconic novel Mafia Queens Of Mumbai and Ajay Devgn will be playing an important role in the film.

Now the latest report from Pinkvilla claims that the 51-year-old actor starts shooting for his part in this SLB and Jayantilal Gada production. A massive set has also been constructed to film Ajay’s scene for the film.

Talking about Ajay’s role, a source said to the publication, “It’s going to be a key role for Ajay in the film, however, it’s among the most powerful and impactful character of the film. Gangubai’s journey can never be complete without Ajay’s track, and one will get to see dynamic chemistry between Ajay and Alia in the film.”

The source also said, “It’s a role that demanded the presence of a reliable actor, who also has the persona and aura of a superstar. And who better than Ajay for the same.”

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Leela Bhansali had collaborated for the 1999 hit film, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The two are collaborating after 21 years now. Apart from that, the Singham actor has also appeared in a period film set in the backdrop of Mumbai like Company and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has been shooting for his directorial debut in MayDay that features Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. The film is said to be an edge of the seat drama against the backdrop of the aviation sector. Reportedly, he will also be seen in sports-drama Maidaan, wherein he plays the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Soon he will also kick start shooting for Indra Kumar’s next film, Thank God.

