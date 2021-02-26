Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an amazing bond with her mother-in-law and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. We have always seen them fondly praising each other on different occasions. Today, we are going to talk about the time when the 76-year-old actress spoke about how Kareena was a rock-solid support system when her husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi aka Tiger was in the hospital.

A while ago, Sharmila Ji appeared on Kareena’s show What Women Want and revealed that she’s like her own child.

Sharmila Tagore said, “I have seen you when Tiger was in the hospital and how you didn’t draw attention to yourself. It so happened that (September) 21st is your birthday and Tiger passed away on the 22nd. You were there and you were just like my children and my family. I really remember that. I have seen you during various stages, and you have been rather wonderful, I must say.”

Once in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she has one regret in life, that is she couldn’t spend more time with her father-in-law and said, “He was a very refined and kind man, sweet in nature and nice to be around. I looked up to him. Every time I met him was short and sweet. I wish I had had more time with him. That’s the biggest regret I’ll always have.”

Speaking fondly about the veteran actress, Kareena said, “She’s a warm, lovely and very liberal person who has inspired me in every way. She praises my performances and compliments me. She thinks I am very sensible. I am so happy to have her as my mother-in-law!”

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed her second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan. the couple has an elder son named Taimur Ali Khan who’s already a social media star and has a massive fan-following.

