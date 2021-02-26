Actor Thakur Anoop Singh who is known for his spectacular physique and top-notch acting skills is all set to star in the Hindi remake of Singham 3 where he will be the leading man of the film. Known for movies like Yajamana and Commando 2, Anoop is currently helming the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Khilaadi’

Advertisement

When asked about his role in the film, Anoop shares “I am very excited and elated to be a part of such a magnanimous legacy. Singham 3 did exceptionally well in which I played the antagonist and now I am playing the protagonist in its remake! So it’s definitely amazing!”

Advertisement

Thakur Anoop Singh further went on to add, “I am privileged that I have got this opportunity to be a part of this film, it’s like a dream come true! A very big thank you to Jayantilal Sir for believing in me and making me a part of this firmament”

On the professional front, Anoop is currently shooting back to back for his upcoming films ‘Khilaadi’ and his untitled Bollywood next.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor Once Blasted The Media Questioning Whether He Was ‘Awkward’ With Kareena Kapoor Khan At An Event

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube